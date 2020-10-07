Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

149,768 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

GX

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

149,768KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6210552
  • Stock #: 100960
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY0B0127708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,768 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda2 Hatchback 4 Dr Auto Certified             Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday

12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Winter Tires
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

