$7,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN AUTO
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
184,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9500854
- Stock #: SEFLO 1
- VIN: JM1BL1UF9B1442924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SEFLO 1
- Mileage 184,560 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Quality Motors
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7