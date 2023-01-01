Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

184,560 KM

Details Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

184,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9500854
  • Stock #: SEFLO 1
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF9B1442924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SEFLO 1
  • Mileage 184,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Motors

2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4D...
 184,560 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Beet...
 239,121 KM
$12,300 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 2dr Co...
 169,288 KM
$9,850 + tax & lic

Email Quality Motors

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-4420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory