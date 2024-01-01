$9,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,855KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDGF8BBXBA523698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,855 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Quality Motors
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC 161,855 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
2014 Acura RDX AWD 4dr 128,680 KM $15,680 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD 4DR 184,568 KM $13,250 + tax & lic
Email Quality Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-255-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class