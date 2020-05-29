Menu
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 / LOADED / STUNNING BLACK ON BLACK BEAUTY !!

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 / LOADED / STUNNING BLACK ON BLACK BEAUTY !!

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,585KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135258
  • Stock #: PT0187
  • VIN: WDDGF8HB9BF576287
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WOW!! Just Wow is all that comes to mind when you see this stunning Black on Black beauty loaded with all the right packages. 4matic for our Canadian weather, panoramic glass roof for everyone to enjoy the stars, AMG styling package for that sexy sport look and feel. It also has Navigation and backup camera to get your where you want safely. This stunning example comes to us as a new mercedes store trade-in. It looks and drives amazing and shows the previous owner took care of it. Its a NO Accidents local Ontario car thats sure to bring years of driving pleasure. Do not miss out on this one as C350's are hard especially this clean. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty provided by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late. 

 

Come see us at our new location in Etobicoke @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

