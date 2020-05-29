2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
WOW!! Just Wow is all that comes to mind when you see this stunning Black on Black beauty loaded with all the right packages. 4matic for our Canadian weather, panoramic glass roof for everyone to enjoy the stars, AMG styling package for that sexy sport look and feel. It also has Navigation and backup camera to get your where you want safely. This stunning example comes to us as a new mercedes store trade-in. It looks and drives amazing and shows the previous owner took care of it. Its a NO Accidents local Ontario car thats sure to bring years of driving pleasure. Do not miss out on this one as C350's are hard especially this clean. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty provided by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our new location in Etobicoke @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
