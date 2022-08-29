Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

217,475 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

RARE WAGON / DYNAMIC SEAT / 7 PASS /STUNNING COMBO

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

RARE WAGON / DYNAMIC SEAT / 7 PASS /STUNNING COMBO

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

217,475KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9074713
  • Stock #: PT0641
  • VIN: WDDHH8HB8BA387335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 217,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this rare gorgeous Mercedes E350 Estate Wagon that just arrived at our store directly from a Mercedes store. This beauty is a clean car with all the right packages such as 7 passenger, AWD, full Pano sunroof and the Rare Dynamic drivers seat. If you're in need of a family vehicle and want something fun to drive, stylish and has more luxuries than most cars have a look at this one. Mercedes has always made excellent wagon's however this is the best generation for styling, comfort and performance. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2011 Audi Q7 S-LINE ...
 157,990 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 179,128 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2009 Porsche Cayenne...
 132,018 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory