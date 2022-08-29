$15,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
RARE WAGON / DYNAMIC SEAT / 7 PASS /STUNNING COMBO
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 217,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this rare gorgeous Mercedes E350 Estate Wagon that just arrived at our store directly from a Mercedes store. This beauty is a clean car with all the right packages such as 7 passenger, AWD, full Pano sunroof and the Rare Dynamic drivers seat. If you're in need of a family vehicle and want something fun to drive, stylish and has more luxuries than most cars have a look at this one. Mercedes has always made excellent wagon's however this is the best generation for styling, comfort and performance. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
