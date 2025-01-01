$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 4JGBF2FE7BA638681
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 167,950 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Leather/Navi/Cam 174,961 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class