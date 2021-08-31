2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this gorgeous R350 Bluetec that just arrived on trade. This one is a locally owned vehicle thats been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. It comes with all the bells and whistles you expect from a Mercedes and more. If you're in the market for a family mover that's easy to get in and out of, excellent on fuel, easy to drive and offers tons of space for the family then look no further. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one is sure to be gone quick.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
