2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

172,915 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

BLUETEC / 7 PASSENGER / LOCAL / EXCELLENT SHAPE

2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

BLUETEC / 7 PASSENGER / LOCAL / EXCELLENT SHAPE

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

172,915KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8029564
  • Stock #: PT0464AA
  • VIN: 4JGCB2FE9BA134701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 172,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous R350 Bluetec that just arrived on trade. This one is a locally owned vehicle thats been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. It comes with all the bells and whistles you expect from a Mercedes and more. If you're in the market for a family mover that's easy to get in and out of, excellent on fuel, easy to drive and offers tons of space for the family then look no further. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one is sure to be gone quick. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

navigation
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

