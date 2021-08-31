Menu
2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

84,330 KM

Details

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

IMMACULATE / NO ACCIDENTS / 6 SPEED / LOW KM'S

2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

IMMACULATE / NO ACCIDENTS / 6 SPEED / LOW KM'S

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

84,330KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8060023
  • Stock #: PT0543
  • VIN: WMWZF3C51BTX81589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 84,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this gorgeous Mini Clubman that just arrived on our lot. This stunning example is a local Canadian car in immaculate condition. It comes to us as a new car dealership trade-in, comes with all the right stuff such as 6 speed manual, LOW KM's and best of all No Accidents. If you're looking for a fun to drive compact car that has enough room for all your shopping bags, friends and more then look no further. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one is sure to be gone quick.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Extended Warranties and Financing available O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

