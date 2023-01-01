Menu
2011 Nissan Murano

76,262 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2011 Nissan Murano

2011 Nissan Murano

SL AWD One Owner-No Accident-Certified-Low KMS

2011 Nissan Murano

SL AWD One Owner-No Accident-Certified-Low KMS

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,262KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155240
  • Stock #: BW151453
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW7BW151453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Biege
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BW151453
  • Mileage 76,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean Car-Certified
Accident Free-One Owner
Leather-Sunroof/Moonroof
Backup camera
Heated Seats-Power Seats
Bluetooth-power tailgate And more

All servicing items up to date.

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA

- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

