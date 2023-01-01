$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2011 Nissan Murano
SL AWD One Owner-No Accident-Certified-Low KMS
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
76,262KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10155240
- Stock #: BW151453
- VIN: JN8AZ1MW7BW151453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Biege
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,262 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free-One Owner
Leather-Sunroof/Moonroof
Backup camera
Heated Seats-Power Seats
Bluetooth-power tailgate And more
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
