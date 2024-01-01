Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 7.9%  </p><p>LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS.  Previous US, in miles (165891km) Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, adjusting pedals, heated/p/seats, alloys, fogs, keyless entry. Looks & runs like new. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2012 Nissan Armada Platinum 8 pass. 226k $8990   </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2011 Nissan Pathfinder

103,682 KM

Details

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr V6 Silver

11955345

2011 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr V6 Silver

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,682KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR1NB0BC630141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 103,682 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%  

LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS.  Previous US, in miles (165891km) Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, adjusting pedals, heated/p/seats, alloys, fogs, keyless entry. Looks & runs like new. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2012 Nissan Armada Platinum 8 pass. 226k $8990   

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Nissan Pathfinder