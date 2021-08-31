2011 Nissan Quest

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW!! Look at this stunning Quest SL that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a 1 Owner, No Accidents vehicle with tons of dealer service history. If you are looking for a vehicle to haul around the whole family and want something better than a caravan but dont want to break the bank on a Sienna or Odyssey then this is the perfect van for you. It comes with all the proper family friend gadgets like power sliding doors, leather interior, power seats, backup camera and most importantly the rear DVD Entertainment system. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one is sure to be gone quick.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
