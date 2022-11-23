$12,800+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2011 Nissan Quest
4dr S
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
82,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9336337
- VIN: JN8AE2KP3B9000511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 82,415 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW, LOW KM !!!
One owner, all maintenance records. Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB cruise, keyless. MUST SEE & DRIVE. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 108k $14800
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1