2011 Nissan Quest

82,415 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Nissan Quest

2011 Nissan Quest

4dr S

4dr S

4dr S

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

82,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9336337
  • VIN: JN8AE2KP3B9000511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 82,415 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

LOW, LOW KM !!! 

One owner, all maintenance records.  Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB cruise, keyless.  MUST SEE & DRIVE. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 108k $14800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

