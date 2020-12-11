Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

SL

2011 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6329688
  Stock #: pdc014
  VIN: JN8AS5MVXBW304944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, Bose Sound system, keyless entry/start, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, leather/power/heated seats... Runs excellent. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE, 178k $5990

2011 Mazda CX-7 AWD, w/Leather/P-moon, 127k $6990

Over 15 SUVs avail.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

