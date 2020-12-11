2011 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fully loaded, Bose Sound system, keyless entry/start, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, leather/power/heated seats... Runs excellent. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE, 178k $5990
2011 Mazda CX-7 AWD, w/Leather/P-moon, 127k $6990
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1