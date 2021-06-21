Menu
2011 Nissan Titan

255,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2011 Nissan Titan

2011 Nissan Titan

SV Crew Cab 4X4 5.6L V8 Short Box Certified

2011 Nissan Titan

SV Crew Cab 4X4 5.6L V8 Short Box Certified

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7441160
  • VIN: 1N6AA0EC8BN309383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.6LV8, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Crew Cab, 5.5Ft Box, SV Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Spray-on Box Liner, Ex-Tang Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Step Bars, 18" Alloy Wheels, Goodyear Wrangler Tires, Tow Package, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified. Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

