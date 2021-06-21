2011 Nissan Titan

+ taxes & licensing
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
5.6LV8, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Crew Cab, 5.5Ft Box, SV Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Spray-on Box Liner, Ex-Tang Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Step Bars, 18" Alloy Wheels, Goodyear Wrangler Tires, Tow Package, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified. Call For More Information!
