Menu
Account
Sign In
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2011 Saab 9-3

2011 Saab 9-3

Turbo4

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Saab 9-3

Turbo4

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129615
  • Stock #: pdc040
  • VIN: YS3FA4MY1B1304749
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  FREE WINTER TIRES !!!
205 HP.  Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, h/seats. No accidents, nonsmoker, spotless int. FULL MAINT. RECORDS FROM DAY 1, UP TO DATE. Top mechanical cond. Drives super smooth & fast. Price includes 4 brand new all season tires, complete pads/rotors all around. CERTIFIED.
Also avail.  2011 Mini Countryman, 154k $6600

CHECK CARFAX LINK >>>>>>

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=UNyLn6GxyMay1%2bxdqR2o7usgjpkaVjll&_jstate=DaBBr_v5prrxc0wsaaxket3BTofnp_N4LOY4oyzzfc-k8jEVC_IMKRB3DTm1IQoZw8AwLJvuiHiWewRRGmLA0RrP1rr7nHCIJOZCbFjreHs_vPx39AOQ_fzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxBoi3JOKaTTejS1Dp0T-hwnJjE--23ZT9i55BleTfwQTLhbjnooe_hdB08jklQGoh63czozvbUns4TcQMatvHMUnHF5CkE7xR2qO1Y2NXJpbuItAFxbRRNeKKsve2GHuN3r8FrwZ91L8MAt423TfjlccVSoDH_aRhxM7qUDx50L2zOpDEIKtpY2qSyOjDujHb_usWA1A2kCVTdJ88oTkjeU

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2014 Hyundai Sonata GL
 151,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester...
 268,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 Komfort
 154,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory