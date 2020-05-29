2011 Saab 9-3

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCE FROM 5.9% FREE WINTER TIRES !!!
205 HP. Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, h/seats. No accidents, nonsmoker, spotless int. FULL MAINT. RECORDS FROM DAY 1, UP TO DATE. Top mechanical cond. Drives super smooth & fast. Price includes 4 brand new all season tires, complete pads/rotors all around. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Mini Countryman, 154k $6600
CHECK CARFAX LINK >>>>>>
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=UNyLn6GxyMay1%2bxdqR2o7usgjpkaVjll&_jstate=DaBBr_v5prrxc0wsaaxket3BTofnp_N4LOY4oyzzfc-k8jEVC_IMKRB3DTm1IQoZw8AwLJvuiHiWewRRGmLA0RrP1rr7nHCIJOZCbFjreHs_vPx39AOQ_fzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxBoi3JOKaTTejS1Dp0T-hwnJjE--23ZT9i55BleTfwQTLhbjnooe_hdB08jklQGoh63czozvbUns4TcQMatvHMUnHF5CkE7xR2qO1Y2NXJpbuItAFxbRRNeKKsve2GHuN3r8FrwZ91L8MAt423TfjlccVSoDH_aRhxM7qUDx50L2zOpDEIKtpY2qSyOjDujHb_usWA1A2kCVTdJ88oTkjeU
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1