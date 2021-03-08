2011 Scion xB

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this funky Scion XB that just arrived at Bespoke Auto Gallery. This fun to drive stylish utility box is a local 1 Owner vehicle thats been well cared for and it shows. It comes with a brand new clutch so many years of headache free driving are ahead and if you dont know how do drive manual this is the best car to learn on with the easy scion clutch. This one comes certified for your conveneince and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9