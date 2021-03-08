Menu
2011 Scion xB

122,846 KM

Details

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 Scion xB

2011 Scion xB

1 OWNER / 5 SPD MANUAL / CLEAN CARFAX / NEW CLUTCH

2011 Scion xB

1 OWNER / 5 SPD MANUAL / CLEAN CARFAX / NEW CLUTCH

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

122,846KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6663401
  Stock #: PT0380
  VIN: JTLZE4FE3B1131220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this funky Scion XB that just arrived at Bespoke Auto Gallery. This fun to drive stylish utility box is a local 1 Owner vehicle thats been well cared for and it shows. It comes with a brand new clutch so many years of headache free driving are ahead and if you dont know how do drive manual this is the best car to learn on with the easy scion clutch. This one comes certified for your conveneince and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

MANUAL
STANDARD PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

