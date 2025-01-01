Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, FULL MAINT. RECORDS. Fully loaded, Navi, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, 2 key/fobs. 2 sets of rims/tires. Runs like new. UNDERCOATED &  CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2010 MB GLK-350 4Matic, 168k $8600    </p>

2011 Subaru Forester

147,105 KM

Details Description Features

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Subaru Forester

X Limited Winter tires/rims

Watch This Vehicle
13180205

2011 Subaru Forester

X Limited Winter tires/rims

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1763177623278
  2. 1763177623814
  3. 1763177624234
  4. 1763177624687
  5. 1763177625116
  6. 1763177625572
  7. 1763177626013
  8. 1763177626430
  9. 1763177626824
  10. 1763177627246
  11. 1763177627649
  12. 1763177628058
  13. 1763177628486
  14. 1763177628954
  15. 1763177629340
  16. 1763177629718
  17. 1763177630129
  18. 1763177630529
  19. 1763177630969
  20. 1763177631376
  21. 1763177631802
  22. 1763177632231
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,105KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SHCEC5BH721670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,105 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, FULL MAINT. RECORDS. Fully loaded, Navi, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, 2 key/fobs. 2 sets of rims/tires. Runs like new. UNDERCOATED &  CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2010 MB GLK-350 4Matic, 168k $8600    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 138,315 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Rio EX+ w/Sunroof/Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Kia Rio EX+ w/Sunroof/Backup Cam 151,465 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS Apple Carplay/P-Moon/Winter tires/rims for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent GLS Apple Carplay/P-Moon/Winter tires/rims 141,937 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Subaru Forester