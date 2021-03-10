Menu
2011 Subaru Forester

160,345 KM

$6,600

+ tax & licensing
$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

2011 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

160,345KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6729092
  Stock #: pdc018
  VIN: JF2SHCBCXBH748520

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 160,345 KM

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

ONE OWNER. Loaded,  Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated/seats, alloys, all power, keyless. Zero rust, nonsmoker, no pets. Runs excellent. ANTI-RUST DEVICE. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2012 Mazda CX-7 GT, w/Backup Cam/leather/P-Moon,  177k $6800   ////   2013  Subaru  Forester Touring, 157k $8990

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

