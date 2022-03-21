$5,500+ tax & licensing
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza
4dr Sdn Man 2.5i w/Limited Pkg
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
199,710KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8965561
- Stock #: pdc023
- VIN: JF1GE6C62BG506030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,710 KM
Vehicle Description
3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)
Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Sar. radio, USB, heated seats, all power, keyless. Runs excellent. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. Timing belt changed @ 177k. new pads/rotors all around. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
