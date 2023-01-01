$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2011 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 Off Road Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9464697
- Stock #: B5056885
- VIN: JTEBU5JR2B5056885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B5056885
- Mileage 166,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - CarFax Verified Accident Free
SR5 Off-Road Package - KDSS Suspension
Sunroof
Power - Heated Seats
Premium Audio
Multi-Function Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Telematics and Audio
Extensive service history
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.