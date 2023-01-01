Menu
2011 Toyota 4Runner

166,688 KM

$CALL
UR Ride

647-792-1225

SR5 Off Road Certified and Serviced

SR5 Off Road Certified and Serviced

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

166,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464697
  • Stock #: B5056885
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR2B5056885

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B5056885
  • Mileage 166,688 KM

Super Clean - CarFax Verified Accident Free 

SR5 Off-Road Package - KDSS Suspension 

Sunroof 
Power - Heated Seats 
Premium Audio 
Multi-Function Steering Wheel 
Bluetooth Telematics and Audio 

Extensive service history 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

