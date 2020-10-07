Menu
2011 Toyota Avalon

107,255 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1 OWNER / LOADED / XLS / RECLINING REAR SEATS

2011 Toyota Avalon

1 OWNER / LOADED / XLS / RECLINING REAR SEATS

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

107,255KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6009897
  • Stock #: PX0321
  • VIN: 4T1BK3DB5BU400255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,255 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, check out this luxurious vehicle for the price of a corolla. The Toyota Avalon has more luxuries than the Lexus ES350 and for way less money too. This beauty is a locally owned car by only 1 previous owner. It looks and drives great, rides smooth, offers tons of rear leg room for those long road trips. If you are looking for a car thats got realiability built in and luxury on a budget then this is the car for you. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Manual Steering
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

