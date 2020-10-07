2011 Toyota Avalon

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW, check out this luxurious vehicle for the price of a corolla. The Toyota Avalon has more luxuries than the Lexus ES350 and for way less money too. This beauty is a locally owned car by only 1 previous owner. It looks and drives great, rides smooth, offers tons of rear leg room for those long road trips. If you are looking for a car thats got realiability built in and luxury on a budget then this is the car for you. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
