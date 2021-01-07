2011 Toyota Avalon

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW !!! Look at this stunning Rare find we have here. The Toyota Avalon XLS is the most luxurious car Toyota makes which sits in between the Lexus ES350 and GS350 for less money than the ES350. This example is a clean local Ontario car with No accidents and has been well taken care of by the previous owner. It looks and drives great with tons of life left to enjoy the roads for many years to come. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9