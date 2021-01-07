Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6547480
  • Stock #: pdc049
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE9BC588045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 sets of rims/tires. Loaded, Navi, Bluetooth, Axillary, all power, keyless, tinted. Local trade in, nonsmoker, zero rust. Brand new winter tires  & brakes just installed. CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE.

Also avail. 2011 Chevi Cruze LT, only 76k $5990 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

