Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>One Owner, No Accident Reported, </div><div><br></div><div>141000KM, Well Maintained and cared for, </div><div>Driven appropriately 17000 Yearly,</div><div><br></div><div>Two Sets of Tires, <span style=font-size: 1em;>Moonroof, Solar Panel Roof. </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>A/C, Navigation, </span><span style=font-size: 1em;>Heated Mirrors, Push Button </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Start, </span><span style=font-size: 1em;>Back Up Camera,Bluetooth, Premium </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>MLB Audio, Cruze. </span></div>

2011 Toyota Prius

141,000 MI

Details Description Features

$11,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Prius

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Prius

Location

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

  1. 1727142015
  2. 1727142016
  3. 1727142015
  4. 1727142015
  5. 1727142015
  6. 1727142014
  7. 1727142016
  8. 1727142014
  9. 1727142013
  10. 1727142016
  11. 1727142014
  12. 1727142015
  13. 1727142016
  14. 1727142017
  15. 1727142016
  16. 1727142016
  17. 1727142016
  18. 1727142017
  19. 1727142016
  20. 1727142017
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,000MI
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKN3DU1B5313377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 MI

Vehicle Description

One Owner, No Accident Reported, 
141000KM, Well Maintained and cared for, Driven appropriately 17000 Yearly,
Two Sets of Tires, Moonroof, Solar Panel Roof. 
A/C, Navigation, Heated Mirrors, Push Button 
Start, Back Up Camera,Bluetooth, Premium 
MLB Audio, Cruze. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Used 2011 Toyota Prius for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 Toyota Prius 141,000 MI $11,588 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass AWD 143,296 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Scion iQ 3dr HB for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Scion iQ 3dr HB 195,520 KM SOLD

Email Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-9049

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,588

+ taxes & licensing

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

416-822-9049

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Prius