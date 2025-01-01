$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
BASE
2011 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
416-822-9049
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 2T3BF4DV7BW135298
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
