Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Toyota RAV4

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Watch This Vehicle
12899894

2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

  1. 1756058553901
  2. 1756058554387
  3. 1756058554857
  4. 1756058555310
  5. 1756058555775
  6. 1756058556224
  7. 1756058556693
  8. 1756058557154
  9. 1756058557599
  10. 1756058558055
  11. 1756058558476
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2T3BF4DV7BW135298

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD Base for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD Base 257,439 KM $7,793 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 235,257 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 157,382 KM SOLD

Email Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-9049

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

416-822-9049

2011 Toyota RAV4