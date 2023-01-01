$15,987+ tax & licensing
$15,987
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2011 Toyota Sienna
2011 Toyota Sienna
SE Sport Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$15,987
+ taxes & licensing
218,452KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10229405
- Stock #: BS086649
- VIN: 5TDXK3DC0BS086649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 218,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Doors
Power Sport Seats
Sport Aerodynamic Body Kit
Rear Captains Chairs
Black Chrome Sport Alloys
Bluetooth
Rear Back up Camera
Rear A/C
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8