Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Sienna

218,452 KM

Details Description Features

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

SE Sport Certified and Serviced

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sienna

SE Sport Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 10229405
  2. 10229405
  3. 10229405
  4. 10229405
  5. 10229405
  6. 10229405
  7. 10229405
  8. 10229405
  9. 10229405
  10. 10229405
  11. 10229405
  12. 10229405
  13. 10229405
  14. 10229405
  15. 10229405
Contact Seller

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
218,452KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10229405
  • Stock #: BS086649
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC0BS086649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 218,452 KM

Vehicle Description

SE Sport - Certified - Accident Free
Power Doors
Power Sport Seats
Sport Aerodynamic Body Kit
Rear Captains Chairs
Black Chrome Sport Alloys
Bluetooth
Rear Back up Camera
Rear A/C


Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2012 MINI Cooper S 6...
 79,189 KM
$15,987 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Matrix S...
 172,210 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus RX 350 Ul...
 146,379 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory