2011 Toyota Sienna

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

4 Dr Auto 7 Passenger

2011 Toyota Sienna

4 Dr Auto 7 Passenger

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485547
  • Stock #: 100973
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC0BS042319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Sienna Minivan 4 Dr Auto 7 Passenger Alloy Wheels Certified

                  Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

