2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

178,197 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4dr TDI DSG Comfortline

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4dr TDI DSG Comfortline

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

178,197KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWPL8AJ6BM650055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,197 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon