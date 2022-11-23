Menu
2011 Volkswagen Passat CC

130,148 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / IMMACULATE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,148KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9423679
  • Stock #: PT0687
  • VIN: WVWHN9AN3BE737668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 130,148 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this stunning Passat CC that just arrived at our store as a new car store trade-in. This beauty is a local 1 Owner car with No accidents or stories. It looks and drives as you'd expect from a 1 owner previously loved car. This one has comes with the large glass roof, heated leather seats and much more. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

