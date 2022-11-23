$10,888+ tax & licensing
416-749-7979
2011 Volkswagen Passat CC
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / IMMACULATE
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,888
- Listing ID: 9423679
- Stock #: PT0687
- VIN: WVWHN9AN3BE737668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 130,148 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW !! Check out this stunning Passat CC that just arrived at our store as a new car store trade-in. This beauty is a local 1 Owner car with No accidents or stories. It looks and drives as you'd expect from a 1 owner previously loved car. This one has comes with the large glass roof, heated leather seats and much more. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
