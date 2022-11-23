2011 Volkswagen Passat CC

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9423679

9423679 Stock #: PT0687

PT0687 VIN: WVWHN9AN3BE737668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 130,148 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

