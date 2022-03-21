Menu
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

159,123 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto TSI Comfortline

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto TSI Comfortline

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

159,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8944393
  • Stock #: pdc011
  • VIN: WVGAV7AX8BW544297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,123 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/mirrors, all power, cruise, keyless. No rust. New timing chain, water pump & tune up. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

