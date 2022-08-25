$9,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Auto Comfortline
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8987293
- Stock #: pdc011
- VIN: WVGAV7AX8BW544297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,332 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/mirrors, all power, cruise, keyless. No rust. New timing chain, water pump & tune up. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)
Also avail. 2012 Mitsubishi RVR AWD, 163k $9500 /// 2012 VW Tigual Comfortline, 6 spd. 238k $6990
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.