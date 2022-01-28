Menu
2011 Volvo S60

109,362 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

T6 AWD T6 AWD - Serviced and Certified

T6 AWD T6 AWD - Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

109,362KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8226354
  • Stock #: B2005200
  • VIN: YV1902FH7B2005200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Terra
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- All servicing items current

- 160 point inspection

- Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family

- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310

- Member of the UCDA - CarFax Verified Member 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

