Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Acura TSX

197,310 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2012 Acura TSX

2012 Acura TSX

4dr Sdn I4 Auto w/Premium Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Acura TSX

4dr Sdn I4 Auto w/Premium Pkg

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

197,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9446524
  • Stock #: pdc004
  • VIN: jh4cu2f5xcc802136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats, crise & more.. NO ACCIDENTS. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2012 BMW X1, 236k $6990     

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Dodge Journey A...
 137,230 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 265,350 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 163,105 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory