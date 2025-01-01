Menu
<p>Fully loaded, Pano-roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats. Drives excellent. Price includes $2000 safety service. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2013 BMW 320i xDrive w/Navi, 218k $7500    ///   2014 Nissan Maxima SV, 196k $7500    </p>

2012 Audi A4

229,936 KM

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi A4

2.0T

12475534

2012 Audi A4

2.0T

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,936KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wausfcflxca060180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, Pano-roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats. Drives excellent. Price includes $2000 safety service. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2013 BMW 320i xDrive w/Navi, 218k $7500    ///   2014 Nissan Maxima SV, 196k $7500    

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Audi A4