$5,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Audi A4
2.0T
2012 Audi A4
2.0T
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,936KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wausfcflxca060180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,936 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, Pano-roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats. Drives excellent. Price includes $2000 safety service. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 BMW 320i xDrive w/Navi, 218k $7500 /// 2014 Nissan Maxima SV, 196k $7500
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2012 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition 8-passenger 226,556 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT 197,258 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T - 7 pass. 171,624 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2012 Audi A4