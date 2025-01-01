Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully loaded, Pano-roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats. Drives excellent. Price includes $2000 safety service. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2013 BMW 320i xDrive w/Navi, 218k $6990    ///   2014 Nissan Maxima SV, 196k $6990    </p>

2012 Audi A4

229,936 KM

Details Description Features

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Audi A4

4dr Wgn Auto quattro 2.0T

Watch This Vehicle
12673596

2012 Audi A4

4dr Wgn Auto quattro 2.0T

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1750568564
  2. 1750568564
  3. 1750568564
  4. 1750568564
  5. 1750568565
  6. 1750568564
  7. 1750568564
  8. 1750568565
  9. 1750568564
  10. 1750568565
  11. 1750568564
  12. 1750568565
  13. 1750568565
  14. 1750568563
  15. 1750568562
  16. 1750568562
  17. 1750568564
  18. 1750568564
  19. 1750568565
  20. 1750568563
  21. 1750568564
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,936KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wausfcflxca060181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc037
  • Mileage 229,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, Pano-roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats. Drives excellent. Price includes $2000 safety service. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2013 BMW 320i xDrive w/Navi, 218k $6990    ///   2014 Nissan Maxima SV, 196k $6990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2012 Audi A4 4dr Wgn Auto quattro 2.0T for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Audi A4 4dr Wgn Auto quattro 2.0T 229,936 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 187,181 KM $4,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS 130,075 KM $3,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Audi A4