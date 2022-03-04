Menu
2012 Audi A8

182,002 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Premium

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

182,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8468418
  • Stock #: pdc024
  • VIN: waucvafdxcn014992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,002 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, all working order, nonsmoker, no accidents. Drives amazing CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2012 BMW X5 5.0i, 118k $18500

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Seat-Massage

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
