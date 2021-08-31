Menu
2012 BMW X1

173,060 KM

Details

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

NAVIGATION / PANOROOF / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR

2012 BMW X1

NAVIGATION / PANOROOF / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

173,060KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7650394
  • Stock #: PT0487
  • VIN: WBAVL1C55CVR76760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this beauty that just arrived. This is a local NO Accidents suv thats been well cared for and it shows. It comes with the full panoramic sunroof and Navigation package which is very rare in the X1. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. More comprehensive warranties available for purchase and financing of all credit types available. Call or Email today to book your appointment on this well equipped BMW X1.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION
PANOROOF
LEATHER INTERIOR
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

