FINANCE FROM 9.9%    

Very rear model, 7 pass. all fact options, everything working, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, PDC sensors all around, Pano-Roof, P/gate, cold air/heat rear climate control, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering/p/seats & lot more. Drives amazing. Serviced & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail.  2013 Lincoln MKT, Luxury, 7 pass. 173k $11990    ///    2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 203k $11800    ///    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. 137k $11800     ///    2014 Infiniti QX60 Premium, 171k $13500        

Over 20 SUVs avail.

2012 BMW X5

181,174 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i 7 Pass. w/DVD

2012 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i 7 Pass. w/DVD

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

181,174KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXZV4C53CL749906

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,174 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%    

Very rear model, 7 pass. all fact options, everything working, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, PDC sensors all around, Pano-Roof, P/gate, cold air/heat rear climate control, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering/p/seats & lot more. Drives amazing. Serviced & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail.  2013 Lincoln MKT, Luxury, 7 pass. 173k $11990    ///    2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 203k $11800    ///    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. 137k $11800     ///    2014 Infiniti QX60 Premium, 171k $13500        

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 BMW X5