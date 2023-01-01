Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Buick Enclave

192,865 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2012 Buick Enclave

2012 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr CXL1

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr CXL1

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1689202855
  2. 1689202855
  3. 1689202855
  4. 1689202855
  5. 1689202855
  6. 1689202856
  7. 1689202855
  8. 1689202855
  9. 1689202855
  10. 1689202855
  11. 1689202855
  12. 1689202855
  13. 1689202854
  14. 1689202855
  15. 1689202855
  16. 1689202856
  17. 1689202855
  18. 1689202855
  19. 1689202856
  20. 1689202855
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
192,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10171266
  • Stock #: pdc026
  • VIN: 5GAKVCED6CJ254872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 192,865 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%             

$57150 new !!!  Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam,rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, 2 key/fobs.  Perfect cond. in & out. Must see & drive. Stunning pearl white premium paint, chrome wheels & more. ZERO RUST. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2013 Infinity JX35 Premium, 157k $13990    

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2012 Buick Enclave A...
 192,865 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Pathfind...
 194,445 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey A...
 137,230 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory