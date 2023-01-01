$10,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2012 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr CXL1
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10171266
- Stock #: pdc026
- VIN: 5GAKVCED6CJ254872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 192,865 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
$57150 new !!! Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam,rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, 2 key/fobs. Perfect cond. in & out. Must see & drive. Stunning pearl white premium paint, chrome wheels & more. ZERO RUST. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Infinity JX35 Premium, 157k $13990
Over 20 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.