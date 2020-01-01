Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale Price

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4482249
  • Stock #: pdc020
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC3C7147984
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9% & GET FREE WINTER TIRES !!!
LOW KM !!! Loaded, a/c, remote start, Axillary, cruise, all power. One owner. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 VW Jetta, 79k $7700
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

