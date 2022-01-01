2012 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless, alloys. 2 owners, with full maintenance records up to date. Top mechanical cond. 2 sets of tires. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Nissan Murano SV, 169k $7700
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1