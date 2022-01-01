Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

160,775 KM

Details

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT AWD w/Backup Cam

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT AWD w/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

160,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8087551
  Stock #: pdc023
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK8C6128580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,775 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless, alloys. 2 owners, with full maintenance records up to date. Top mechanical cond. 2 sets of tires. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2011 Nissan Murano SV, 169k $7700   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

