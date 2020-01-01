2012 Chevrolet Express 3500

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Very LOW Mileage ONLY 54,000 Kilometers, 6.0L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Dual Rear Wheels, Heavy Duty 1Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Rear Heat Unit, B.F. Goodrich Commercial T/A Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!
