2012 Chevrolet Express 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very LOW Mileage ONLY 54,000 Kilometers, 6.0L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Dual Rear Wheels, Heavy Duty 1Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Rear Heat Unit, B.F. Goodrich Commercial T/A Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.