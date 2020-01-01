Menu
2012 Chevrolet Express 3500

14Ft Aluminium Cube Van Loaded ONLY 54,000KMs

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4459638
  • Stock #: 4573
  • VIN: 1GB3G3CG8C1151108
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very LOW Mileage ONLY 54,000 Kilometers, 6.0L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Dual Rear Wheels, Heavy Duty 1Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Rear Heat Unit, B.F. Goodrich Commercial T/A Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

