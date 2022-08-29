Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Express

190,315 KM

Details Description Features

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Express

2012 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Divider and Shelves - Certified and Serviced

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Divider and Shelves - Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9266512
  2. 9266512
  3. 9266512
  4. 9266512
  5. 9266512
  6. 9266512
  7. 9266512
  8. 9266512
  9. 9266512
  10. 9266512
Contact Seller

$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

190,315KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9266512
  • Stock #: C1181875
  • VIN: 1GCWGFBA4C1181875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 190,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Accident Free 

Composite Heavy Duty Flooring 
Divider 
Shelving throughout 
LED Service Lights 

New Brakes 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2011 Toyota Matrix A...
 98,389 KM
$12,987 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 121,620 KM
$17,987 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 193,215 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory