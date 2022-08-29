$17,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2012 Chevrolet Express
2012 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo Divider and Shelves - Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$17,987
+ taxes & licensing
190,315KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9266512
- Stock #: C1181875
- VIN: 1GCWGFBA4C1181875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 190,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Accident Free
Composite Heavy Duty Flooring
Divider
Shelving throughout
LED Service Lights
New Brakes
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8