$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
1LT
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
1LT
Location
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
416-822-9049
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,287KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77P2EM3CK507871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 157,287 KM
Vehicle Description
SOME VEHICLES ARE OFFSITE PLS CALL BEFORE ARRIVAL.
NO ACCIDENT REPORTED ON CARFAX.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 235,257 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 157,287 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SE 0 $8,995 + tax & lic
Email Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-822-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
416-822-9049
2012 Chevrolet Orlando