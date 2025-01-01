Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SOME VEHICLES ARE OFFSITE PLS CALL BEFORE ARRIVAL.</p><p>NO ACCIDENT REPORTED ON CARFAX. </p>

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

157,287 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12641754

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Location

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

  1. 1749861650
  2. 1749861650
  3. 1749861649
  4. 1749861649
  5. 1749861650
  6. 1749861649
  7. 1749861650
  8. 1749861649
  9. 1749861650
  10. 1749861649
  11. 1749861649
  12. 1749861650
  13. 1749861649
  14. 1749861649
  15. 1749861650
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,287KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77P2EM3CK507871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,287 KM

Vehicle Description

SOME VEHICLES ARE OFFSITE PLS CALL BEFORE ARRIVAL.

NO ACCIDENT REPORTED ON CARFAX. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 235,257 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 157,287 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Ford Fusion SE 0 $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-9049

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

416-822-9049

2012 Chevrolet Orlando