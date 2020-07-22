Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

142,000 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

LX

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5371862
  • Stock #: pdc031
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB7CN244904
142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, all power. Absolutely perfect cond. no accidents, nonsmoker. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, 198k $4990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

