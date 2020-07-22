2012 Chrysler Town & Country

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
3 year/36000km p/train war. included ($1000 p/claim)
Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Remote start, Climate Control, leather p/heated seats, heated steering, p/sliding doors, power rear gate. Top mechanical cond. Michelin tires, brand new pads/rotors all around. No accidents, zero rust, nonsmoker. Looks & runs perfect. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW, Navi, Dual DVD, Backup Cam, Leather 182k $7500
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1