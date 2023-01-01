2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 200,750 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

