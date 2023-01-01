Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

200,750 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT DVD/Backup Cam

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT DVD/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

200,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386141
  • Stock #: pdc004
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg1cr129910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # pdc004
  • Mileage 200,750 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Fully loaded, DVD, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, p/sliding doors, p/gate, alloys & more. Female owner, nonsmoker. Looks & drives excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2013 Grand Caravan SE, 188k $7500   ///   2016 Grand Caravan Cargo, 203k $7990  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
