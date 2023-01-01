$7,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT DVD/Backup Cam
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10386141
- Stock #: pdc004
- VIN: 2c4rdgbg1cr129910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 200,750 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Fully loaded, DVD, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, p/sliding doors, p/gate, alloys & more. Female owner, nonsmoker. Looks & drives excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Grand Caravan SE, 188k $7500 /// 2016 Grand Caravan Cargo, 203k $7990
