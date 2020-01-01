2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Dodge Grand Caravan CARPROOF CLEAN!!! Excellent condition with flex fuel! Plenty of cargo space and passenger carrying possibilities!! 7 seats!! Power windows, power steering, power windows.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Sliding Doors

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Lumbar Support Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM CD Player Convenience Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Proximity Key Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.