2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Emission Tests - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,058KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4481469
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3CR207104
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Dodge Grand Caravan CARPROOF CLEAN!!! Excellent condition with flex fuel! Plenty of cargo space and passenger carrying possibilities!! 7 seats!! Power windows, power steering, power windows.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM CD Player
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Emission Tests - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

