2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,823 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

SE

SE

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

163,823KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6614393
  • Stock #: 100252
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR298559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,823 KM

Vehicle Description

2012  Dodge Grand Caravan SE Minivan 7 Passenger Certified

  Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

