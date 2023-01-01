Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

126,435 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Navi/Backup Cam/DVD/P-Moon

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Navi/Backup Cam/DVD/P-Moon

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1684621991
  2. 1684621991
  3. 1684621991
  4. 1684621991
  5. 1684621992
  6. 1684621991
  7. 1684621990
  8. 1684621991
  9. 1684621991
  10. 1684621991
  11. 1684621992
  12. 1684621990
  13. 1684621991
  14. 1684621991
  15. 1684621991
  16. 1684621991
  17. 1684621991
  18. 1684621991
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976745
  • Stock #: pdc021
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9CT334890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,435 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FRPM 7.9%  

Top of the line, Navi, DVD, Backup Cam/sensors, P-Moon, rear air/heat, every fact. option. Looks & drives excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2012 Dodge Journey A...
 126,435 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 157,985 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 171,766 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory